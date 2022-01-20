The Rosenberg Parks and Recreation will host its annual Kids Fish-Tastic fishing tournament on Feb. 26 at Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Highway 36 South. Children 4-14 are invited to come out and try their luck in the city’s 4-acre, stocked lake. Trophies will be awarded for biggest fish and most fish caught in various age divisions. Parents must attend, but are only able to supervise — the children must do all the fishing! Registration and fishing starts at 8 a.m. Contest ends at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.