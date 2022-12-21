Texas State Parks celebrates 100 years Jan. 1 with a First Day Hike. Almost every Texas State Park will host ranger-guided and self-guided walks, bike rides, paddling trips and polar plunges in honor of the national initiative aimed at getting people outdoors. Brazos Bend State Park, in Needville, is one of the state parks taking part in the program. For more information, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/brazos-bend/first-day-hike-2
