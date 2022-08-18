The Needville Fire Department’s drive-by fundraiser is set for Sunday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. Plates are $12 each. Don’t forget to purchase raffle tickets for $5 each or $20 per book. To buy plates and raffle tickets, reach out to the NFD on facebook, or for visit https:// square.link/u/cR9xqUrL?src=sheet. Or, email events@needvillefd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.