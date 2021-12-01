Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg will host Fiesta Guadalupana 2021 on Sunday, Dec. 12, starting with a procession at Sunset Park at 9:30 a.m. followed by a fiesta in the church plaza at 1 p.m. Food, music and fun will last until 4:30 p.m. A live auction is planned for 1-4p.m. in the hall. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is located at 1600 Ave. D in Rosenberg.
