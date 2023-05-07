The second annual Vogies Fido Fest and Pet Adoption will be held May 21 from 12-3 p.m. in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. This event is an opportunity to have a fun outing with your furry (and talented) friends! Pets can compete for trophies in talent and costume contests and will be judged by downtown Rosenberg merchants and business owners. There will also be prize drawings! Shelter pet supports groups will be on hand with information about how you can help local pets that need fur-ever homes. The fun gets started at 1909 and 1917 Avenue G! Check in and then visit the local shops for judging. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. For more information, follow BR Vino on facebook @ facebook. com/brvino.
