The B.F. Terry FFA Booster Club will host a back-to-school bash fishing tournament on Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Matagorda Harbor. Cost to enter is $300 per four-person team. Half of entry fees paid out in cash prizes. Cash prizes of awarded to best redfish, trout and flounder. Proceeds go to 2024 senior scholarships. For more information, or to register, email bfterryffaboosterclub@gmail.com.
