The Fairchilds Volunteer Fire Department is planning to hold its 39th annual benefit dinner and dance on Saturday, March 4, at the Needville Columbus Hall, 13631, SH 36. The event includes the always-popular auctions and raffles. Home-cooked chicken fried steak dinner will be served. Entry fee is $40 per person. Presale tickets for dinner only. Dinner is served from 6-8 p.m. Dance takes place from 8-midnight for those 18 years old and older. Emotions Band will provide the dance music. Tickets are available at the fire station or by calling 979- 793-6676 or via Facebook page at Facebook@Fairchild VFD.
