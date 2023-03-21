The Amaro Law Firm will host its 2023 Easter Egg hunt on Sunday, April 9, at Constellation Field. Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. The hunt begins at 12:15 p.m. First pitch takes place at at 2 p.m. Register at Amarolawfirm.com/easter-egghunt. Please register by Friday, March 24, to join our guest list.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.