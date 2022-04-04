Fort Bend County will hold its first tournament using Professional Disc Golf Association rules on May 21 at Jones Creek Ranch Park. The upcoming tournament will be called the 2022 Zambia Open Fundraiser. In addition to cash prizes for winners, donations and proceeds from the event will go toward equipment and course upgrades for disc golf courses in Zambia. For more information on the upcoming tournament, visit houstondiscgolf.org.
