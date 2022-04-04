The Czech Heritage Society of Fort Bend County will hold a membership meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann, Richmond. Author Louis James Frey will give the group an inside look at his book “Torpedoes On The Beach! Torpedoes On The Beach!: Boyhood Adventures in Galveston in the Midst of World War II.” Everyone is welcome to join the meeting.
