The Czech Heritage Society of Fort Bend County is celebrating its 35th anniversary at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann in Richmond. Bring your Czech family items for show and tell and a covered dish for potluck lunch. Dessert will be provided. Everyone is welcome to join us at the meeting or to become a member, not just Czechs!
Czech Society
Marquita Griffin
