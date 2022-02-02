Neil Prophet and Dan Maddox will be ready on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 4-7 p.m. to serve you up a bowl of St. Paul Lutheran’s Congo Stew as they will be hosting a fund-raising dinner and silent auction to raise proceeds for Pastor Kalonji’s annual Mission Trip to the Congo later this year. Tickets ($10 each) are available from the church office at 1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. til noon each day. Tickets will also be available at the door.
