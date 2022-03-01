The Beasley Citywide Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 5. The sale begins at 8 a.m. and ends when everything is sold or individual sellers call it quits. The sale takes place at 406 South Seventh St. and will include multiple families selling everything from décor to clothes to tools to fishing gear to baby items and much more.
