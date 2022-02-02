Catholic Daughters of Americas Court No. 2340 will host a drive-thru chicken fried steak dinner and bake sale on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. The sale will take place at Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St. in Needville. Plates are $10 each. No presale tickets will be sold. The fundraiser benefits the court’s scholarship fund, which benefits children who will be attending college. For more information, contact Kathy Taylor at 713-504-5912 or Jo Svatek at 281-750-2064.
