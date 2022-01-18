Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernadette No. 1108 in East Bernard will hold its annual chicken noodle soup and sandwich supper, raffle, and silent auction on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the American Legion Hall on SH 60 in East Bernard. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and ends when food is sold out. Soup is $3 a bowl. Chicken salad sandwiches are $3 each. Dine-in or bring containers and enjoy at home. A large variety of pastries will be available. Raffle drawing for 78 prizes will begin at 7 p.m.
