In response to the sharp increase in cases driven by the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned all in-person programs to virtual programs at this time. Therefore, the Rosenberg/ Richmond Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet virtually on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed by going online to the following link: https://alz-org.zoom.us/meeting/ register/tJcldOquqjwiHtKGW9c4vn0bzwlFPqv7r1PC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.