The Richmond-Rosenberg Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in Wendt Hall, which is a part of St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson St. in Richmond. Wendt Hall is located directly behind the historic McFarlane House. Meeting in Wendt Hall will enable the group to social distance.
