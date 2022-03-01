The Needville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate’s forum from 6:30-9 p.m. on March 30 at the Needville Columbus Hall. The public is invited to come out and meet the candidates for Needville City Council, Needville ISD school board and the Wharton County Junior College board of trustees. A meet-and-greet begins at 6:30 and the forum at 7 p.m. for more information, contact Cindy Valchar at 713-591-3551.
