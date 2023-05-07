The Needville Senior Citizen Site is open to everyone 55 years old or older. Activities include plenty of games. Bingo takes place at 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. Join a Bunco game on the first Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Dominoes played every day. Lunch is served every day. Lunch costs $2 Monday-Thursday and $3 on Friday. For more information, contact Amy Murphy at 281-750-2524.
