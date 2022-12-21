Texas A&M AgriLife’s Fort Bend Extension is hosting a Brush Management seminar Feb. 1, led by Dr. Megan Clayton, TAMU AgriLife Extension Service Professor and Extension Specialist. The event is part of the Ag Landowner Seminar Series and will be held at 1402 Band Road, Ste 100, in Rosenberg. The individual session is $20, while the package that includes all six courses is $60. Visit fortbend.agrilife.org.
