“Breakfast in the Bend,” which will be hosted by Reining Strength and highlight Partners for Good, will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship, at 7126 FM 359 Road in Richmond. The event is free for CFBC members, and $20 for prospective members.” RSVP at https://bit.ly/ JuneBITB2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.