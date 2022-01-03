The Needville Education Foundation’s (NEF) annual Blue Jean Ball takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Columbus Hall on SH 36 South in Needville. Dinner by Schulze’s Bar-B-Que & Catering will be served at 6 p.m., with a live auction set to begin at 7 p.m. The silent auction will close 30 minutes after the live auction ends, and an online a u c t i o n with different items at www.32auctions/BlueJean - Ball2022.com will end at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Tickets for VIP tables are only available at the administration building. Call Shelley Krauss at 281-509-5524 or email her at krausss@needvilleisd.com. for tickets, auction item pick-up or more information.
