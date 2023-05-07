It’s that time again! Anyone who can spare some time, please sign up to donate blood on Thursday, May 11, at the Fort Bend County Extension Office, located at 1402 Band Road in Rosenberg between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. All successful donors will receive the ‘Give it Forward’ shirt. To schedule an appointment, contact Cheryl Wasicek, office manager of FBC Extension Service at 281-633-7016.
