The Blood Center needs roughly 1,000 donations a day to serve the patients in our community. To help meet the demand, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is holding a blood drive Thursday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond. Every donation can save up to three lives. Every donor will receive a limited edition pullover. Schedule your appointment today! Register online at www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules and follow prompts.
