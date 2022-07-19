The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Foundation will host its first-ever Law Enforcement and Community Champions Awards Gala & Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7-11 p.m. at the Infinity Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond. Attire is formal. Live entertainment by The Joe Carmouche Band.
