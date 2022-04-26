The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association will host a chicken fried steak-chicken sale fundraiser on Thursday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gus George Academy parking lot in Richmond. Cost is $9 per to-go plate of chicken fried chicken or chicken fried steak, potatoes, green beans, bread.
