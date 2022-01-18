After losing 2021 to COVID, presenters of the annual Lamar Day ceremony will be at the Mirabeau B. Lamar gravesite in Richmond’s historic Morton Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan 26. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants include local chapters of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Morton Masonic Lodge, the City of Richmond and re-enactors from the Texas Army. The event is open to the public. Lamar, a president of the Republic of Texas, is remembered as the father of education in Texas.
