The 17th annual Wallis Legion Craft Show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 200, 330 Legion Road in Wallis. Over 35 vendors offering a wide variety of handmade crafts and canned goods. The legion will be selling hamburgers and barbecue sandwiches for lunch each day and the ladies auxiliary will have a bake sale. Admission for hourly door prizes. For information on booth spaces call Joyce at 281-743-3678 or email at jgiese3866@aol.com.
