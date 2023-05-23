The Richmond/Rosenberg Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets on Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m. in meeting in Room 105, the Gathering Room, at St. John’s UMC in Richmond, 400 Jackson St.
Alzheimer’s Association support groups are a safe place for caregivers and loved ones of people with dementia to:
■ Develop a support system.
■ Exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions.
■ Talk through issues and ways of coping.
■ Share feelings, needs and concerns.
■ Learn about community resources. Just a reminder that support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.