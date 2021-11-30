Czech Heritage Society Fort Bend County Chapter is holding its 2021 Christmas Party at the SPJST Hall in Needville on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. Please bring an item for the silent auction and enjoy all the festivities including the 50/50 pot, door prizes and lots of music and membership renewal. A catered meal with beverage will be served about 11:30 a.m. Meals are free for members and guests are $12. RSVP to Linda Pavlicek 979-230-6928, Kathy Taylor 713-504-5912, or Leon Anhaiser 281-804-9454 by Friday, Nov. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.