Grow. Eat. Replace.

Shawn Fielder of Rosenberg returns year after year to the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners herb and vegetable plant sale.

“I never miss it,” he said after picking up three crates of herbs and vegetable plants at Saturday’s sale. “I come to both sales — the spring sale and the fall sale.”

Fielder carried about three trays of vegetable and herb plants — with help from some smiling master gardeners and their trainees.

“I got everything I wanted,” he said. “I’ll be back in the spring.”

Fielder wasn’t the only returning shopper.

Most of the folks at Saturday’s sale said they are returning shoppers.

