Shawn Fielder of Rosenberg returns year after year to the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners herb and vegetable plant sale.
“I never miss it,” he said after picking up three crates of herbs and vegetable plants at Saturday’s sale. “I come to both sales — the spring sale and the fall sale.”
Fielder carried about three trays of vegetable and herb plants — with help from some smiling master gardeners and their trainees.
“I got everything I wanted,” he said. “I’ll be back in the spring.”
Fielder wasn’t the only returning shopper.
Most of the folks at Saturday’s sale said they are returning shoppers.
“They always have a very healthy selection,” said Sugar Land resident John Speer, who has made the short trip to the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds for the years to take advantage of the Master Gardeners plant-growing expertise. “The plants are always in great health and transplant easily. They always have a great selection.”
The Master Gardeners held their annual fall sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office on Band Road.
The Master Gardeners hold a sale each October and March.
In February, they hold their always-popular and always-sold out citrus and fruit tree sale. This year’s sale is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the George Pavilion, located at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
For Saturday’s sale, the Master Gardeners and their trainees had raised almost 3,000 plants in pots at their greenhouse on Band Road.
Vegetable plants for sale included broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, lettuce, pac choi, spinach, greens, kale, kohlirabi and Swiss chard.
Herb plants for sale included chamomile, cilantro, dill, marjoram, mint, oregano, parsley, sage, salad burnet and thyme. A booklet containing information on how to grow each plant and herb was provided to shoppers.
Shoppers had formed a line before the sale started at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Master Gardener Ben Welch, who helped supervise the sale, said he was pleased with the large turnout of enthusiastic shoppers.
“The sale was great,” he said. “The customers really turned out on this beautiful day and we appreciate their business.”
The sale, along with the spring sale and spring citrus tree and fruit tree sale, are the Master Gardeners biggest fundraisers of the year.
Welch said funds raised at the three sales go toward the purchase of seeds and greenhouse supplies, as well as to help fund the Master Gardeners educational programs.
“We try to use the funds for the benefit of the community,” he said. “So the more support we get from the community, the better we can support the community.”
He said his fellow Master Gardeners have been growing the plants from seeds since August.
The spring herb-vegetable sale, scheduled for Saturday, March 11, will feature summer plants, such as tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, cucumbers, squash and many more.
The Master Gardeners also had an information booth set up at Saturday’s sale to answer growing, planting, pruning and other gardening questions.
One of the shoppers, Lori Renfrow of Damon, wanted to know how best she could move her outdoor raised garden closer to her back door.
Another person asked if it was too late to transplant a fruit tree purchased at last February’s citrus tree sale.
Emma Curry of Katy but originally from the West Indies said she never misses and opportunity to buy herb and vegetable plants at the sale. She had an extensive list of plants to buy and asked her father to accompany her. They left with three boxes of plants.
“I’m glad my husband isn’t here to see how much I spent. But he’ll thank me later when we’re eating fresh vegetables.”
For more information on the sales, or about the Master Gardeners program and educational sessions, call 281-341-7068 or go online to fortbendmg@ag.tamu.edu.
