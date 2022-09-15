As Dr. Stéphane Kolanji, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rosenberg, was going on a mission trip to his native Democratic Republic of Congo in August, he remembered with amazement that the first trip took place back in 2010.

Since that trip, a lot of things have changed in Congo.

The nation has gone through changes in government leadership, some parts of the country have found more peace while unrest has only intensified in other parts, particularly in eastern Congo where rebel groups have not shown any interest in ceasing to fight.

Much more has changed but what has not changed is God’s Word, consistently with what’s written in Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.”

It is the unchanging and unchangeable Word of God that Kalonji has been teaching for twelve years and is determined to keep teaching through seminars, preaching and ministry services.

While Congo DRC is known as a Christian nation, Kalonji who grew up there knows that the level of education people receive in God’s Word is very little.

Grateful for the education God has allowed him to receive in the United States, he goes back and blesses others with the blessing he himself has received from God.

