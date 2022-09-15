As Pastor Kalonji was going on a mission trip to his native Democratic Republic of Congo in August, he remembered with amazement that the first trip took place back in 2010. Since that trip, a lot of things have changed in Congo. The nation has gone through changes in government leadership, some parts of the country have found more peace while unrest has only intensified in other parts, particularly in eastern Congo where rebel groups have not shown any interest in ceasing to fight. Much more has changed but what has not changed is God’s Word, consistently with what’s written in Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.” It is the unchanging and unchangeable Word of God that Kalonji has been teaching for twelve years and is determined to keep teaching through seminars, preaching and ministry services.
While Congo DRC is known as a Christian nation, Kalonji who grew there knows that the level of education people receive in God’s Word is very little. Grateful for the education God has allowed him to receive in the United States, he goes back and blesses others with the blessing he himself has received from God. In 2015, he was joined by Pastor David Nuottila who serves as the pastor of St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Chapin, South Carolina. The pair has founded a nonprofit organization, Congo Mission International, through which they have been raising support and going to Congo to teach and serve. In addition to teaching people God’s Word through seminars, their mission work also includes feeding orphaned children, freeing babies who are detained in clinics after birth because parents are unable to pay their hospital bills which often vary between $35 and $250, depending on how long a baby has been detained. The babies are also provided with clothes. In addition, Pastor Kalonji and his mission partner provide reading eyeglasses, bibles in local languages (French, Swahili, Lingala, Kongo and Tshiluba). They preach at worship services and minister in other ways as the Holy Spirit provides opportunities.
Looking to the future, Pastor Kalonji and his mission partner are raising awareness and $150,000 to begin building a multipurpose facility in the Kasaï-Oriental province of Congo, in 2023. This project is expected to run from January 2023 through December 2025. The facility will provide people with a safe place for worship, a hall for various events, a space to run literacy programs and a room with a seating capacity of fifty, where women will come to learn how to sew clothes. While this project is ambitious and costly, it is very much needed and will be a great investment in the expansion of God’s kingdom.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, Pastor Kalonji will make a PowerPoint presentation on this year’s mission trip, following the 9:30 A.M. Worship Service, in the fellowship hall, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg). Everyone interested in attending is welcome, and lunch will be provided.
Pastor Kalonji is also available to come out and speak to your group, organization or church. He can be reached at (252)876-5192 or by email: kalonjist@aol.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.