The Garden Club of Richmond is holding its annual Caladium Bulb Sale. Bulbs can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up March 9th and 10th (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) and March 11th 10:00 a.m. – noon) at Joseph’s Coffee & Cigars, 202 Morton Street in Richmond. All bulbs are No. 1 “fancy-leafed” and are available in the following colors: Red (Red Flash-sun), Pink (Carolyn Whorton-full sun or shade), and White (Candidum-white background with deep green veining-partial sun or shade). New varieties added to our broad array of choices are White Christmas – (white background with intense green veining – shade), FM Joyner – (Green netted veining with shades of pink and white – sun tolerant) and Fanny Munson – (Flamingo pink with green edges – shade).
We can sell bulbs only in batches of 25 of a single color. Prices are: $30 for 25 bulbs, $55 for 50 bulbs and $100 for 100 bulbs. To order, please call Nancie Rain at 713-898-8359, email nrain@comcast.net or Roberta Terrell at 281-343-9932, email robertaterrell@gmail.com. February 23rd is the last day to place your order and all orders must be paid for in advance.
Native to the banks of the Amazon River in South America, Caladiums are tropical plants that are grown from a tuberous root often called bulbs. They add a lush, exotic touch to summer gardens in our area. Easy to care for, the bulbs can provide a focal point for a sunny garden, enhance shady areas, or look stunning in patio containers. Planting should take place in late April or early May when all danger of frost has passed and the temperature reaches 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.