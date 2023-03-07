When the van Deursens were given the diagnosis of their oldest child six years ago, in the gravity of that moment, they said they couldn’t imagine how many people would fight alongside them to save their daughter’s life and to spread awareness about the GNAO1 mutation, a rare neurological disorder.
Typically marked by developmental delays, irregular muscle contractions, early infantile seizures and poor muscle tone, the GNAO1 mutation isn’t a straightforward diagnosis because it also has variants.
As it stands now, there is no cure for the disorder, but parents Daniel and Shelley van Deursen are working to change that.
After founding Annabelle’s Amazing Graces, the nonprofit that bears their daughter’s name, the van Deursens have raised funds to donate to The Bow Foundation, a volunteer-run 501(c)3 nonprofit which funds research projects centering on the mutation and similar neurological conditions.
The nonprofit’s inaugural fundraiser was held in 2019, and to date, the nonprofit has raised more than $300,000 for The Bow Foundation.
“We had our best year last year, donating over $100,000 to GNAO1 research,” said Shelley van Deursen, Annabelle’s mother and co-founder of the nonprofit. “We are so grateful and blessed by an amazing community filled with family, friends, and strangers helping us cure our Annabelle. People from all over are helping us bring awareness to the GNAO1 mutation and helping us cure GNAO1 by supporting research.
“I hope that we can continue to grow, so that we can continue to bring awareness to the GNAO1 mutation and ultimately fund enough research to cure Annabelle and all of her friends who have this mutation.”
On April 1 Annabelle’s Amazing Graces will host its annual fundraiser — Annabelle’s Run— at No Label Brewery in Katy, Texas. The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m.
The 5th annual Annabelle’s Run is a 5K run and 1-Mile Walk event that includes coffee from Humble Grounds, kolaches from Kolache Factory, breakfast tacos from Snooze, cookies from Sugarberry Cookie Shoppe, a snow cone truck, cookies from Tiffs Treats, waters from The Brielle Group exp realty, beer from No Label, a wine pull, live music, princesses from Fairest of All Parties, face painting, a balloon artist, and more.
Adult registration is $40, youth registration is $25, and as with every Annabelle’s Run event, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit The Bow Foundation for GNAO1 research.
Shelley added that Annabelle’s Amazing Graces also participates in Giving Tuesday to double the donations to The Bow Foundation for GNAO1 research and in GNAO1 Awareness day, which occurs every October 1.
“The more awareness we can bring to this extremely rare mutation, the better for Annabelle and all children with this mutation,” she said. “We need the continued support of our community and businesses in the community, who have been wonderful. We could never have been so successful without [their] help.”
Multiple GNAO1 research studies are underway including one that will help in understanding how GNAO1 precisely affects the brain and another that is using approved medication to determine if those medicines can help manage GNAO1 symptoms.
The Bow Foundation is also opening up two $100,000 research grants this year, one of which Annabelle’s Amazing Graces fully funded.
“So amazing,” Shelley said.
CATCHING UP WITH ANNABELLE
When The Fort Bend Herald covered Annabelle and her journey for the first time, she was a 3-year-old toddler defying the odds. She was participating in therapy — usually accompanied by her younger brother James and her mother at that time — getting support from family at home, and was enrolled in a school district supporting her needs.
These days, Annabelle is 7 years old, in first grade, “loving school” and thriving. She’s still hippotherapy at Reining Strength in Richmond and “loves riding her horse, Keke,” Shelley said.
Not to mention she’s the big sister to not only James, now 5 years old, but also 3-year-old brother Matthew and 1-year-old sister Madeleine.
“Everyone is doing really well and growing too fast,” Shelley said happily. “The kids are all great and love playing with each other. It’s so fun right now and never a dull moment at home.”
Annabelle, who Shelley said “continues to be so happy, sweet, kind, smart and helpful,” also has “Weller,” her service dog.
“They’re best buds,” Shelley said. “He is amazing with Annabelle and she just adores him.”
Shelley is still a pediatric nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital, and her husband Daniel still works in commercial construction at Aluminum Techniques, Inc. When the duo isn’t working, “the kids keep us busy and on our toes,” Shelley noted lightheartedly.
But not a day passes when the van Deursens aren’t thankful for the benevolence surrounding them — and not just during the annual fundraiser. Every day.
“It is so beautiful to be a part of and to witness how many amazing, generous, and kind people there truly are in this world,” Shelley said. “Thank you so much to everyone helping us help Annabelle and every child with a GNAO1 mutation and rare disease.
“We are making a difference.”
