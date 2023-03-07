When the van Deursens were given the diagnosis of their oldest child six years ago, in the gravity of that moment, they said they couldn’t imagine how many people would fight alongside them to save their daughter’s life and to spread awareness about the GNAO1 mutation, a rare neurological disorder.

Typically marked by developmental delays, irregular muscle contractions, early infantile seizures and poor muscle tone, the GNAO1 mutation isn’t a straightforward diagnosis because it also has variants.

As it stands now, there is no cure for the disorder, but parents Daniel and Shelley van Deursen are working to change that.

After founding Annabelle’s Amazing Graces, the nonprofit that bears their daughter’s name, the van Deursens have raised funds to donate to The Bow Foundation, a volunteer-run 501(c)3 nonprofit which funds research projects centering on the mutation and similar neurological conditions.

The nonprofit’s inaugural fundraiser was held in 2019, and to date, the nonprofit has raised more than $300,000 for The Bow Foundation.

“We had our best year last year, donating over $100,000 to GNAO1 research,” said Shelley van Deursen, Annabelle’s mother and co-founder of the nonprofit. “We are so grateful and blessed by an amazing community filled with family, friends, and strangers helping us cure our Annabelle. People from all over are helping us bring awareness to the GNAO1 mutation and helping us cure GNAO1 by supporting research.

“I hope that we can continue to grow, so that we can continue to bring awareness to the GNAO1 mutation and ultimately fund enough research to cure Annabelle and all of her friends who have this mutation.”

