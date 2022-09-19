Marsha Goates

Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Items on the agenda include, August financial report, discuss retaining Randle Law Office for village needs, and report from Fire Department/ESD #6.
Don’t forget, this Friday the parade will kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair. Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Historic Court House. There are almost 200 entries. It’s going to be so exciting!
The Fort Bend County Animal Shelter needs dog food. If you can’t adopt a pet, the next best thing is to donate supplies. With the larger number of dogs, they have flown through supplies. We’re particularly low on canned dog food — both for adults and puppies. They are happy accept any kinds/brands, but Purina and Pedigree are the favorites. Donations can be dropped off to the shelter at 1210 Blume Rd Rosenberg Tx 77471. You can also make a monetary donation online at www.fortbendpaws.org/donate
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.