Harold Miller started riding bucking broncos when he was a teenager.
Now 66, Miller can vividly remember the last time he climbed on the back of a snorting, thrashing horse and held on for 8 very long seconds.
“I ride every weekend, and I don’t have plans to stop anytime soon,” said Miller, one of six people inducted into the Black Cowboy Museum Hall of Fame on Friday.
Also inducted into the hall of fame were David Solomon, Gary Richards, Calvin Greeley Jr., Jeff Cook, and Sherman Richardson.
They were each awarded a shiny silver buckle.
The ceremony and banquet were held at the Rosenberg Civic Center.
Attendees came dressed in their finest cowboy boots and Stetsons.
Tables were adorned with decorative boots filled with bouquets of flowers.
The convention hall featured saddles, historical blurbs and photos of some of the best Black cowboys in history.
The inductees spent the first 30 minutes or so introducing themselves to guests and regaling listeners with their stories of long nights, mean bulls and feisty broncos.
Miller, who enjoyed sharing humorous tales of woe and wonder, was shoeing horses until midnight Thursday — his full-time job — at his ranch in South Carolina and then made the 17-hour drive to Rosenberg.
“I could have ridden tonight and maybe won a lot of money, but I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” said Miller, who is ranked third in the world in bareback riding.
“I could have won up to $1,500 but I wanted the buckle. The buckle was more important than the money.”
Larry Callies, founder of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, said the buckles are a token honor in recognition of what the inductees have contributed to professional rodeo and the American way of life.
“For many, many years, Black cowboys were mostly ignored or forgotten,” Callies explained. “The white cowboys got all the glory, won all the buckles and saddles and made all the headlines. But Black cowboys also won buckles and saddles, yet they went unrecognized. We’re trying to right that wrong.”
Next year’s hall of fame ceremony will be bigger and include three of the most successful Black cowboys ever, Callies said.
Yet, this year’s inductees will be hard to top, said Harold Cash, who served as the master of ceremonies for the event.
“Some of the people we are going to recognize tonight are among the best cowboys and the best rodeo riders ever,” said Cash, a 2010 Hall of Fame inductee of the Multicultural Western Heritage Museum, who knew many of Friday night’s inductees personally.
Not all inductees have to be Black cowboys or even professional rodeo riders. Some provide livestock for rodeos or supported Black cowboys in other ways.
Jeff Cook was born in Richmond. At the early age of 9 years old, he rode rough stock. He loved horses, dogs, and cowboying his whole life. He is a member of the Southwestern National Cowboys Association, in which he was an all around champion in the late 1980’s. Also being a member of the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association,
Gary Richard was born in April 1962 in Houston. In 2000, Gary decided to finally join the PBR at the age of 38. Gary would go on to immediately make PBR history by the oldest bull rider at 39 to win a Premier Series Event. He qualified back to back seasons for the World Finals in 2001 and 2002. Gary held an 18-year record for the oldest World Finals Qualifier.
Harold Miller is from Seneca S.C. In 1975 at the of 18, Harold went to a rodeo in his hometown of Seneca after a friend told him about riding bulls. With no rodeo experience, Harold stepped down over the back of a bull and hung on. Harold is a three-time IFR qualifier in bareback riding, most recently qualifying for IFR49 this past January in Oklahoma, at the age of 66.
Sherman Richardson started competing in rodeos in 1948 at the of age 18. In 1949, he joined Southwest Colored Cowboy Association. That year, he won the first buckle for All Around Cowboy. In 1955, Sherman joined the Pro Rodeo Association. From 1955 through 1959, he competed at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Calvin Greely Jr. was born Feb. 5, 1935, in El Campo. Calvin began riding horses with his dad in the pastures at the age of 3 years old. He won his first roping competition at the age of 14. He trained and mentored two world calf roping champions — Joe Beaver and Fred Whitfield.
David Solomon started riding bulls when he was 16 years old.He joined the Black Rodeo Cowboys Association. In 1983, he won the championship. After that, he joined the Senior Pro Rodeo Association and won seven buckles. In 2022, he was inducted into the South Central Texas Hall of Fame.
Edmund Samora, program director at the Black Cowboy Museum, thanked the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court and the Rosenberg City Council for their ongoing support of the museum.
He also thanked the Black Cowboy Museum board of directors for their hard work in putting together the ceremony.
Samora also applauded the inductees who took time out of their busy schedules to attend the ceremony.
“Thank you for being such amazing cowboys,” he said.
