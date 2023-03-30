Harold Miller started riding bucking broncos when he was a teenager.

Now 66, Miller can vividly remember the last time he climbed on the back of a snorting, thrashing horse and held on for 8 very long seconds.

It was last weekend.

“I ride every weekend, and I don’t have plans to stop anytime soon,” said Miller, one of six people inducted into the Black Cowboy Museum Hall of Fame on Friday.

Also inducted into the hall of fame were David Solomon, Gary Richards, Calvin Greeley Jr., Jeff Cook, and Sherman Richardson.

They were each awarded a shiny silver buckle.

The ceremony and banquet were held at the Rosenberg Civic Center.

