Amaya at Fort Bend Family Promise

As Valentine’s Day approaches, most children may be wondering how much candy they will be bringing home with them.
Nine year-old Amaya Washington isn’t like most children. For the fifth year in a row, the Fort Bend County fourth-grade beauty pageant queen will be spending her Valentine’s holiday distributing thousands of cards to those in need in Fort Bend County.
She has been the driving force behind the Infinity Hearts for Infinity Hearts: the Amaya Washington Project.
The project is put on by the NPCF SAS Share a Smile organization of beauty pageant queens who donate and distribute Valentine’s cards to children with life-threatening medical conditions, the homeless or others in need.
Amaya and her fellow pageant queens have distributed more than 10,000 cards each year since 2018.
Most recently, Amaya and her organization donated 3,000 cards to the children of Fort Bend Family Promise, a non-profit for assisting local homeless families. Originally, the plan was to give 100 cards to 100 children in hospitals. Once word got out to the other pageant queens and their families, Washington started receiving donations from all over.
With the momentum of this year’s donation efforts, it doesn’t look like Infinity Hearts for Infinity Hearts will be slowing down any time soon.
“Valentine’s is definitely my favorite holiday,” Washington said. “I like making people happy.”
Amaya’s mother, Lucy Washington, describes her daughter as the “mom” of the family; always trying to take care of those around her and make sure they’re happy. She is the second oldest of five. One of her younger brothers has Down syndrome while her other two younger brothers have autism.
Every spring, Amaya and her family help put together T-shirts and informative packets to raise awareness for both Autism and Down syndrome.
After the Hurricane Harvey disaster in 2017, Amaya asked her Mom what kids affected by the disaster would do for food and clothing. The result was an effort to donate clothes and other supplies to 100 children at her school as a part of the hurricane relief effort.
Amaya also participates in other donation projects for those in need. She’s helped collect and distribute socks, stuffed animals, blankets and more.
“If someone has a donation drive, she’s definitely going to participate,” Lucy Washington said.
These selfless efforts have earned Amaya several volunteer service awards. Most recently, she was selected as an honoree for the Presidential Volunteer Service award in 2018 and 2019.
In addition to helping crowdsource donation items, Amaya’s pageant experience has led to several titles and accolades. She is currently the 2021 Forever Beautiful Mini Miss Galveston and 2021 Jr. Miss Nigeria.
“Wherever there is a need, you are sure to see me there, ready to help,” Amaya said.
To learn more about Amaya, either pageantry or charity, visit her Facebook page: Amaya Washington-Pageant Queen (QueenAmayaB). The page includes information on current donation efforts as well as how to help get involved in upcoming projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.