During the week of Thanksgiving members of Envisioned Excellence, An Official Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, volunteered to sort food, stuff bags, and sort/hang clothes at the Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands Food Pantry and Clothing Closet a non-profit organization that provides short-term financial resources to those in need in West Fort Bend County.
"It's important to help people in our community and to give to those in need," said Ira Lynn Lewis, the committee chairman of Uplift Our Local Community.
Envisioned Excellence is committed to serving in the communities of Wharton, Kendleton, Needville, Richmond, Rosenberg, and Fulshear, TX.
