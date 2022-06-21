Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at the Albert George Branch Library will present a free, introductory computer class, “MS Word Survival Basics,” for version 2019, on Monday, June 27, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents. Topics that will be demonstrated include navigating the ribbon and tool bar, formatting text, changing font size and appearance, copying and pasting, changing the page layout, using spell check, saving, and printing.
The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Albert George Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-238-2850, or by visiting the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.