Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at the Albert George Branch Library in Needville will present a free computer class, “MS Word: Intermediate,” for version 2019, on Monday, March 6, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 9230 Gene Street.
This class is for people who already have a basic understanding of MS Word, but would like to master more advanced functions and tools in this word-processing software program.
Learn how to change the page color, insert pictures and word art, create numbered and bulleted lists, and add headers and footers.
The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Albert George Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-238-2850, or by visiting the library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.