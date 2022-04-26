In preparation for the Summer Reading Club, which begins May 30, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library will have an abbreviated schedule of children’s programs in May.
Family Story Time will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 4 and 5 ONLY, beginning at 10:15 am, in the Meeting Room of the library. The theme for the week is “Choo-Choo Trains.”
The summer schedule of activities will begin during the second week in June.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch library (281-238-2850), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
The Albert George Branch Library is located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.