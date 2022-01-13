Agnes Ann Hajovsky, 96, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Rosenberg. She was born September 29, 1925 in Schulenburg to Henry and Mary Marek. Agnes was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Survivors include her son, Timothy Hajovsky, brother, Johnnie Marek, sister, Edna Krenek, 3 grandchildren, Mindy Johnson, Tammy Billington, and Kevin Drumm, and 7 great grandchildren, Brady Johnson, Emalyn Johnson, Elliana Johnson, Chase Billington, Cole Billington, Anderson Drumm and Lillian Drumm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Hajovsky, daughters, Vickie Drumm and Robin Hajovsky, sister, Georgie Bostik and brother, Emil Marek.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. at the church prior to the service on Friday.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.