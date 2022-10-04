Following the stringent pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, and after two years of being on hiatus, a Fort Bend fall favorite — the Holy Cross Pumpkin Patch — returns this month. Admission is free.

“Holy Cross is very excited as are our neighbors, many of whom have children who have grown up attending the Patch every fall for years,” said the Rev. Scott Thompson of Holy Cross Episcopal Church.

The pumpkin patch is such a popular local fall event, that the church is often referred to as “The Pumpkin Patch Church,” Thompson said. 

In a way, the patch signals the season. As the opening day approaches, the weather is cooler accompanied by a chilled wind, and those jackets stuffed in the rear of closets find their way to the forefront.

“It feels like fall,” Thompson said. “And at the patch, it certainly looks like fall.” 

The 14th annual Holy Cross Pumpkin Patch will run for three weekends on Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at the church at 5653 West Riverpark Drive in Sugar Land. The Patch is open from 10 am. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays (Oct. 15, 22 and 29) and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays (Oct. 16, 23 and 30). 

