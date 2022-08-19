Adults Creative Arts seeks entries

The Fort Bend County Fair Open Adult Creative Arts Department (ACAD) held their annual committee meeting on Tuesday, August 16 to discuss the upcoming 2022 fair. The need for additional volunteers was discussed as well as the schedule for the upcoming 2022 Fair. If you are interested in volunteering for the ACAD Department, please contact the fair office.From left are Cynthia McConathy, ACAD Vice President, Theresa Hruby, ACAD President, Kathy Hamblton, ACAD Director, Melissa Allen, Fair Staff, Marjorie Pollard, ACAD Director.

The Adults Creative Arts Department will accept entries for the following divisions. Please note that some of the rules may have changed since last entries. Please visit the Fort Bend County Fair’s website Competitive events Creative Arts page to view all current rules and division details.

https://www.fortbendcountyfair.com/events/2022/open-adult-creative-arts-department8

1. Baked Goods

2. Canned Goods

3. Needlework

4. Quilts

5. Sewing machine articles

