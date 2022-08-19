Adults Creative Arts seeks entries

The Adults Creative Arts Department will accept entries for the following divisions. Please note that some of the rules may have changed since last entries. Please visit the Fort Bend County Fair’s website Competitive events Creative Arts page to view all current rules and division details.
5. Sewing machine articles
The Fort Bend County Fair Open ACAD will be accepting entries beginning at 11am until 7pm on Wednesday September 21st and also on Thursday September 22nd from 8am until 12pm sharp. All entrants must be non-professional Fort Bend County residents and 18 years of age and up.
There is a $2 entry fee per exhibitor.
Winning ribbons for Outstanding Rosettes will earn $25 and Blue Ribbons will earn $1. The Best of Section, red, or white ribbons have no cash value.
The location of the exhibits for Open Adults Creative Arts has slightly moved. We will still be located in Exhibit Building D, but on the rodeo arena side of the building.
The exhibits will be displayed thru out the duration of the fair in Exhibit Building D.
ALL entries MUST be picked up during check out day on Sunday Oct. 2, from 10am until 2 p.m. Any exhibits left beyond 2 p.m. will be discarded unless special arrangements have been made during check in day.
Judging will be done on Thursday September 22 afternoon and all winning entrants will be notified that evening to come for celebratory photos on Saturday Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. in Exhibit Building D.
