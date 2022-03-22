On the evening of March 25, Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond will transform into a “night of a thousand laughs,” for supporters of a local literacy advocacy agency.
Since the late ‘80s, the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County has labored to improve family, professional and community lives through adult literacy through its varying student programs. These programs include instruction in basic literacy, English as a second language, GED Preparation, US citizenship preparation, computer skills and workforce readiness.
To fund these programs, the council hosts a range of fundraising events such as its signature annual Reading Between the Wines event — a singular experience that celebrates literacy by spotlighting local, national and best-selling authors.
The first event, featuring a handful of New York Times bestselling authors, was held in 2013, and since then, this signature benefit has raised more than $1 million to invest in literacy programs.
This year Emmy award-winning actress and comedian Vicki Lawrence will headline the 9th Annual Reading Between the Wines: A Night of A Thousand Laughs.
“We are honored to have Vicki Lawrence join us for this year’s event, said the Literacy Council’s Executive Director Terri Stuart. “She will provide a delightfully humorous take on her career as an award-winning actress, singer, talk show host, and author.”
HEADLINER VICKI LAWRENCE
Lawrence is an actress, comedian, and singer known for the many characters she originated on CBS’s The Carol Burnett Show, where she appeared from 1967 to 1978, for the entire series run. One such character, Thelma Harper/Mama, was the central character of the ever-popular television situation comedy series Mama’s Family. The show still can be seen daily in syndication throughout most of the country and is available as a Time-Life DVD collection.
Lawrence has multiple Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 1976. She is a multiple Golden Globe nominee, all for The Carol Burnett Show. In 1973, Lawrence recorded the hit song “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” It reached number one on both the United States and Canada top charts.
These days, Lawrence spends much of her time on the road with her stage production Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show. She speaks to women’s organizations and other causes, sharing her life story of fame, activism, and her continuing success.
Lawrence will also profile her autobiography Vicki during the upcoming Reading Between the Wines event “to make for light hearted and memorable evening,” Stuart said.
AN EVENING OF SUPPORT
This year’s event is set for 6 p.m., Friday, March 25 at Safari Texas Ranch, at 11627 FM 1464 in Richmond. The evening will feature a restaurant stroll promoting the best menu items from local chefs and restaurants, live music, and the opportunity to bid on auction items.
Co-chaired by Gena Horak and Patti Parrish-Kaminski, the event is sponsored by The Fred and Mabel R Parks Foundation. This year’s event also honors Len and Arlene Rolsen for their long-term dedication and support of adult literacy education in Fort Bend County.
Sponsorship opportunities for Reading Between the Wines are available and range from $500 to $10,000. Individual tickets are $125, and Book Club discounts are available.
For more information contact The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County at www.ftbendliteracy.org, asanchez@ftbendliteracy.org or 281-240-8181.
Vicki Lawrence hosted a popular game show, Win, Lose or Draw, her daytime talk show, Vicki!, and appeared in many theatre productions. She was the only talk show host since Oprah to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy in her freshman year.
Through the years Lawrence has made appearances on other television programs, such as Laverne & Shirley, Major Dad, Roseanne, Hannah Montana, and Yes, Dear. Lawrence has also appeared with Burnett, Korman, and Tim Conway in the Burnett show retrospectives. Lawrence most recently co-starred in the popular FOX-TV 2018 comedy series The Cool Kids. On stage Vicki has appeared in numerous productions, including Carousel, Send Me No Flowers, No, No, Nanette, Chapter Two, Hello Dolly, I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It ON The Road, Annie Get Your Gun, and live from the Grand Ole Opry, Nunsense 3: The Jamboree, which aired on TNN.
