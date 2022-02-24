Retired LCISD school Superintendent Dr. Thomas Randle and OakBend Medical Center CEO Joe Freudenberger whipped up some tasty gumbo to serve at the annual Men Who Cook fundraiser on Saturday.
Across the dining hall, Judge Walter Armatys, Dr. Alejandro Aguirre and Judge Rick Bell handed out samples of tasty cowboy brisket.
In another area of the Infinity Ballroom, LCISD Police Chief Dallis Warren ladled out steaming plates of crawfish cornbread.
In all, 59 chefs helped raise more than $115,000 for the Lamar Education Awards Foundation.
Proceeds go to Lamar Consolidated ISD classrooms.
The annual fundraiser was held at Safari Texas Ranch in way-out Richmond.
Hundreds of well-dressed guests shelled out big bucks to sample the savory concoctions whipped up by 32 cooking teams, bid on silent and live auction items, and dance the night away to the strains of Ken Mondshine and the Brotherhood Band.
“The live auction netted over $20,000 and the silent auction helped boost the total raised at this time to more than $115,000,” organizers said.
“Since Men Who Cook is one of L.E.A.F.’s major fundraisers, its success depends on the wonderful community members who so graciously volunteer their time to prepare their favorite dishes as well as those who sponsor the event.”
This year’s event included a competition for the chefs. Guests voted for their favorite savory and sweet bites. The winner of the Sweet Bite of the Night was Gary Vincek from Vincek’s Smokehouse in East Bernard. The Savory Bite of the Night winner was Tom Hebert, representing Lindsey Elementary.
This year’s benefit also included the first-ever Superintendent of the Day raffle, which was won by Dickinson Elementary School second-grader Sadie Blahuta.
Former Executive Director Janice Knight was recognized for her 20 years of leadership for L.E.A.F.
“Having such a successful 2022 Men Who Cook draw the same excitement and enthusiasm from the community as it has in years past, brings us immense joy. Having exceeded our $100,000 goal will help the foundation return to a level of grant giving that our teachers and students deserve. We could not have done it without our sponsors, cooks, and volunteers!” said Charles A. “Chip” Sutton, President of the L.E.A.F. Board of Directors.
Anyone interested in being on the L.E.A.F. board or volunteering with the foundation, please contact April Nemec at April.nemec@lcisd.org or 832-223-0334.
