Calvary Episcopal Preparatory School’s time honored tradition was award winning this year! Sixth-grade students’ World Bazaar transported their audience into another geographical location through presentations and cuisine.
Seventh-grade students’ Family History Night consisted of a dialogue between two to three individuals from Texas history.
These conversations were educational, witty and at times, humorous. Calvary’s Eighth-grade students topped off the night with their Multi-Genre Projects, which was a research passion project that each student presented and highlighted artifacts that the student replicated or created.
It is one of the many traditions that students and families look forward to every year.
