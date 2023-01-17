During the Juneteenth celebration at Bates Allen Park in Kendleton last summer, former Congressman Pete Olson and Dexter McCoy hiked out to the historic Oak Hill Cemetery, located somewhere on the northern end of the property.

They couldn’t find it.

What they did find were a few neglected grave sites.

“They were in pretty sad shape,” said Olson, who served as District 22 Congressman from 2009 to 2021. “Some of these grave sites are very historic. One of the grave sites belonged to the first-ever Black man elected as a state representative in Texas. His tombstone had fallen over.”

Olson said he visited the park last week and found the grave sites still neglected. He reached out to McCoy, who was elected Precinct 4 County Commissioner in November, and they pledged to organize a workday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to restore the grave sites.

Members of the Exchange Club of Sugar Land volunteered their time and energy to the project.

Volunteers spent about four hours Monday cleaning the historic tombstones, clearing weeds and brush from around grave sites and hacking a trail to the long-abandoned Oak Hill Cemetery, discovered hidden in thick brush.

