During the Juneteenth celebration at Bates Allen Park in Kendleton last summer, former Congressman Pete Olson and Dexter McCoy hiked out to the historic Oak Hill Cemetery, located somewhere on the northern end of the property.
What they did find were a few neglected grave sites.
“They were in pretty sad shape,” said Olson, who served as District 22 Congressman from 2009 to 2021. “Some of these grave sites are very historic. One of the grave sites belonged to the first-ever Black man elected as a state representative in Texas. His tombstone had fallen over.”
Olson said he visited the park last week and found the grave sites still neglected. He reached out to McCoy, who was elected Precinct 4 County Commissioner in November, and they pledged to organize a workday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to restore the grave sites.
Members of the Exchange Club of Sugar Land volunteered their time and energy to the project.
Volunteers spent about four hours Monday cleaning the historic tombstones, clearing weeds and brush from around grave sites and hacking a trail to the long-abandoned Oak Hill Cemetery, discovered hidden in thick brush.
McCoy called the site “heartbreaking.”
McCoy said he has identified millions of dollars in possible funding to preserve and maintain the historic grave sites and cemetery, which he said were “in a disgusting state of disrepair.”
McCoy said he'd like to see the historic cemetery restored and used to educate the public, much as the Sugar Land 95 site is being used today. The Sugar Land 95 site is named after the 95 graves of interred black inmates unearthed in Sugar Land years ago.
Most if not all of the grave sites belonged to slaves, former slaves or children of slaves.
Dan Mathews, Greg Oelfke, and Bianca Scialabba spent hours scrubbing a number of historical headstones, including one belonging to Mrs. Hallie Humphrey, born in Gonzales County, Texas March 25, 1852 and died in Fort Bend County Aug. 31, 1898.
Another grave site, whose tombstone had fallen over, belonged to Rev. Benjamin Franklin Williams. Born in 1819, the former slave was elected to the state legislature in 1870 and served three terms of office. He died in 1886.
Former Kendleton Mayor Carolyn Jones said she is pleased with the clean-up effort.
“Some of those people buried out there are my people,” said Jones, a descendant of slaves.
