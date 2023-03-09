Almost eight years after it was founded, Emergency Service District No. 6 broke ground on Wednesday on what will one day be the site of a two-story fire station on SH 36 in Pleak.
“Fire Chief Jordan Blegen and this board of ESD commissioners have worked tirelessly on this project to get where we are today, so this has been a long time coming,” district Secretary Meaghan Terrell told those gathered at the ground-breaking ceremony.
ESD No. 6 commissioners, architects, engineers, contractors and firefighters joined in the festive occasion.
“It’s been a long day coming,” agreed Pleak Fire Chief Jordan Blegen.
He said the fire station is greatly needed in the ever-growing community and will be “a benefit to future generations as well.”
“We look forward to the next 12 months of hard work to make sure this is what the community deserves,” he said.
Pleak Mayor Larry Bittner said he, too, was pleased to see work begin on the much-needed fire station.
The service district was created in 2015 when a majority of Pleak residents voted to impose a tax of .10 cents per $100 of property value to provide funding for the emergency service district.
Taxes collected over the years have gone to purchase equipment and supplies.
Presently, Pleak fire share a small station house owned by the city of Pleak.
The new fire station will be about 13,400 square feet and cost an estimated $3.2 million. It will have office space for fire and EDS, kitchen, common area, sleeping quarters on the first and second floor and have four bays to hold fire trucks and other equipment.
Construction on the facility itself could start within the next few weeks. Construction is expected to end in the spring of 2024.
The design/build project is a joint venture with Christensen Build Group and PGAL, an architecture firm.
Austin Shaw with Christensen Building Group said he was excited to be working with the ESD No. 6 and PGAL on the project.
Paul Bonnett with PGAL promised the service district would be pleased with the final product.
He said the station will be designed with materials to complement the local subdivisions.
Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy assured the ESD No. 6 board that his office would support them as much as possible.
McCoy said he has passed by the site many times over the past two years and was excited to see contractors finally moving earth.
“I’m just thrilled to be able to partner with y’all in whatever way to make sure y’all have all the support you need to be successful,” he said.
“Thank you for all you’re doing.”
For more information on the service district, go online to www.FBCESD6.org.
